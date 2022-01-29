Clark’s 28 points lead No. 23 Iowa women past Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 28 points and a clutch 3-pointer, Monika Czinano added 24 points with a season-high 16 rebounds, and No. 23 Iowa defeated Northwestern 72-67 in overtime.

Clark, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, hit a 3-pointer with 1:06 left in overtime to give the Hawkeyes a 66-64 lead.

Iowa finished off the win with six free throws down the stretch, four by Clark and two by Czinano.

Still, a 3-pointer by Melannie Daley drew Northwestern within 70-67 with four seconds remaining before Clark finished it off with her final two free throws. She was 9-for-9 from the line and Czinano was 6-for-6.

