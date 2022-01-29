Show You Care
Carter’s 2nd-half burst boosts N. Iowa over Illinois St.

Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson speaks to forward Noah Carter (35) during the first half of...
Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson speaks to forward Noah Carter (35) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wyoming on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - AJ Green scored 24 points and Noah Carter scored 21 and Northern Iowa beat Illinois State 79-64.

Carter scored the first seven points for the Panthers after halftime to give Northern Iowa a 37-35 lead and they never trailed again. Trae Berhow’s jumper with 10:35 left extended the lead to 57-38.

Liam McChesney had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Redbirds.

