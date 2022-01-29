Show You Care
Another cold front sends temperatures somewhat colder Sunday

Another cold front turns temperatures slightly colder for Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fairly pleasant weekend is underway, though temperatures take a small step backward on Sunday.

Northerly winds prevent us from warming past the low 20s in most cases on Sunday after a start in the low 10s. Monday and Tuesday are still on track to warm into the 30s, giving us a longer break from below-normal temperatures and encouraging a little bit of snowmelt.

That’s all ahead of a possibly unsettled mid-week period. A chance of snow begins late Tuesday night through Thursday. Southern Iowa is more favored than north for this chance, based on the latest available information. Stay tuned for further refinements to the forecast as we get closer.

What does seem much more certain is a return of much colder air for a couple of days to end the workweek.

