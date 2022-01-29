Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California

Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.
Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.(Mega Millions via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Southern California is the lucky winner of the $426 million jackpot prize.

The California State Lottery says a single ticket sold at a Chevron gas station in the Woodlands Hills section of Los Angeles matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winner is yet to be known and lottery officials say the ticket holder has one year to come forward.

The winning numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55. The Mega ball was 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Body found at southeast Cedar Rapids park; second fatal shooting in 24 hours
Cedar Rapids Police investigating first homicide of 2022
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Thursday shooting
Governor Reynolds breaks silence on 8th circuit court decision on masks in schools
Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
Court records reveal violent history between Cedar Rapids murder victims, connection to 2020 murder case
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons
Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
La. high school student gets accepted into 37 colleges
FILE - The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A woman who...
Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion
School children wait in line to go onto the slope with ski instructors at the Vanke Shijinglong...
China skis: Olympics bring on boom in Winter Sports