18-year-olds sentenced in shooting death of Malik Sheets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge sentenced two people involved in the deadly shooting of Malik Sheets in Cedar Rapids from more than a year ago.

Christian Emedi will serve up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and willful injury. Marshawn Jeffries will also serve up to five years for his involvement.

Both Emedi and Jeffries are 18 years old and were originally charged with first-degree murder, but took plea deals to lesser charges.

The shooting happened at a home in the one-thousand block of Regent Street Northeast in June of 2020.

Both Emedi and Jeffries were minors at the time of Sheets’ death but were tried as adults.

