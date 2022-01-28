Show You Care
Where is Peng Shuai? Australian Open T-shirts grab attention

Drew Pavlou, left, and Max Mok show some of the 1,000 shirts they plan to hand out to patrons...
Drew Pavlou, left, and Max Mok show some of the 1,000 shirts they plan to hand out to patrons ahead of Saturday's women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. As he was being ejected for wearing a shirt with a Where is Peng Shuai? slogan, Max Mok saw an opportunity to amplify the message at the Australian Open. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)(Tertius Pickard | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An activist plans to hand out 1,000 T-shirts with the slogan “Where is Peng Shuai?” to spectators attending the Australian Open women’s final.

Earlier in the tournament, Max Mok was one of three people ejected for wearing the shirt. The tournament has a ban on “political messaging.” But the Australian Open later revised its policy and allowed the shirts to be worn at Melbourne Park.

Mok says the women’s final is a good chance to get people to pay attention to Peng’s circumstances.

The former No. 1-ranked doubles player from China dropped out of public view after accusing a former high-ranking Chinese government official of sexual assault.

