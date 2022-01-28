Washington Police arrest suspects in January 7th shooting

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of West Adams Street on January 7th.

41-year-old Kenneth James was shot as he was sitting in his car. As a result of the investigation, law enforcement learned that 17-year-old Jaden Miller of Columbus Junction and 19-year-old Mya Wright of Iowa City conspired to commit a robbery against James after inviting James to Washington for a drug deal.

During the course of the attempted robbery, Miller shot James one time in the torso.

Both Wright and Miller face charges of Attempt to Commit Murder and Robbery First Degree. Both charges are Class B Felonies and may be punishable by up to 25 years in prison on each charge.

Both remain in custody on $500,000 cash-only bond.

The investigation is still underway.

