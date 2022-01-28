Show You Care
Thompson, Ivey lead No. 6 Purdue to 83-73 win at Iowa

Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson (11) drives to the basket between Iowa guard Tony Perkins, left,...
Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson (11) drives to the basket between Iowa guard Tony Perkins, left, and guard Connor McCaffery, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Isaiah Thompson scored a career-high 18 points and Jaden Ivey had 15 in his return from a hip injury as No. 6 Purdue defeated Iowa 83-73.

Thompson came in averaging just 5.7 points per game but shot 6 of 8 from the field - including 4 for 6 on 3-pointers.

Ivey, the team’s leading scorer at 16.7 points per game, missed Sunday’s 80-60 win at Northwestern. He didn’t start this one either, but played 21 minutes off the bench. Sasha Stefanovic had 14 points for Purdue. Trevion Williams added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kris Murray led Iowa with 23 points and nine rebounds.

