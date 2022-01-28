Show You Care
Miller Riverview Park and Campground in Dubuque announce new reservation fees

This is the first time the reservation rate has increased for the campground since 2017.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Miller Riverview Campground in Dubuque has announced new reservation fees ahead of the upcoming season.

Miller Riverview Park and Campground is a 20-acre park located on the scenic Mississippi River.

This is the first time the reservation rate has increased for the campground since 2017. The fees for the new season take effect February 1st and are as followed:

  • Campsite with electricity - $20 per night
  • Campsite without electricity - $15 per night
  • Dump station fees for non-campers - $15
  • Pavilion - $24

Any reservations made previously will be honored at the past rates. 

For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/millerriverview.

