Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Man crashes into Taylor Swift’s NY building, police say

FILE PHOTO: A man was arrested Thursday after he crashed into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment...
FILE PHOTO: A man was arrested Thursday after he crashed into Taylor Swift's NYC apartment building and attempted to enter.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift’s New York City apartment building and trying to gain entry, police said.

Morgan Mank, 31, was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday after driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, where Swift owns a townhouse and several apartments in an adjacent building, a police spokesperson said.

Police said Mank crashed into one of the buildings and tried unsuccessfully to gain entry. The spokesperson could not confirm reports that Mank told officers he wouldn’t leave until he met with Swift.

Mank was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and later arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. It wasn’t clear if he had an attorney who could comment. A phone number listed for Mank in Ashburn, Virginia, was disconnected.

Swift, a multiple Grammy winner with a fervent fan base, has been plagued by stalkers at her Tribeca home as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

A request for comment was sent to a representative for the singer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
One person killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Cedar Rapids man rescued from grain silo
Cedar Rapids Firefighters save man trapped in grain silo
Jefferson White Yellowstone PSA
Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ actor stars in ‘Meals on Wheels’ PSA with his mom
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Cedar Rapids police find dead body with gunshot wound at Cedar Valley Park

Latest News

FILE- Kyle Rittenhouse looks back as attorneys discuss items in the motion for mistrial...
Judge OKs agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
FAA clears Verizon and AT&T to turn on more 5G cell towers
Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Prosecutors in Floyd killing probe use-of-force training