Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Kia recalls 410K vehicles; air bags might not work in crash

A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South...
A woman walks past near a logo of Kia Corporation at the Seoul Mobility Show in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.(Lee Jin-man | AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a problem that can stop the air bags from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain Forte small cars from the 2017 and 2018 model years, and Sedona minivans and Soul small SUVs from 2017 through 2019. The electric Soul also is included.

The Korean automaker says the air bag control computer cover can contact a memory chip and damage the electrical circuit. That could stop the air bags from inflating.

Dealers will inspect the computer and either update software or replace it.

Owners will be notified by mail starting March 21.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
One person killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Jefferson White Yellowstone PSA
Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ actor stars in ‘Meals on Wheels’ PSA with his mom
Cedar Rapids man rescued from grain silo
Cedar Rapids Firefighters save man trapped in grain silo
Cedar Rapids school district “anticipating” mask policy changes

Latest News

The City of Dubuque has issued a Boil Water Advisory (NOT a Boil Order) for about 30 customers...
Boil Water Advisory issued for Dubuque neighborhood
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses; human chain formed to help
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey discusses infrastructure bill at the scene of Friday's bridge...
'We need it': Pittsburgh mayor discusses infrastructure bill after bridge collapse
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Active police presence at Cedar Valley Park in Cedar Rapids