Johnson County Compensation Board recommends 18% pay raise for elected officials

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Johnson County Compensation Board is recommending an 18 percent pay increase for county elected officials. They say they want to maintain competitiveness between other counties in our area.

This 18 percent increase would be for the 2023 fiscal year which starts in July.

The compensation board makes these official recommendations and then that goes in front of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors.

Vice President of the compensation board, Ryan From, says these recommended increases are technically just considered as a max increase. The Board of Supervisors can take the recommendations and vote for a lower increase, or no increase at all.

They will discuss the potential increase at their next work session on Wednesday.

