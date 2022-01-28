Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines

By CNN
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Hundreds gathered in the rotunda to hear former U.S. Senator Rick Santorum and others speak at the convention of States Project to limit the federal government’s power and reign in spending.

However, it was words but a gesture from Republican State Representative Bobby Kaufmann that has gone viral.

“When it comes to these gun grabbing, freedom hating, over regulating civil liberty violating tyrants. Here’s my message,” Rep. Kaufmann said while holding up both of his middle fingers. “Thank you.”

Kaufmann, who represents parts of Johnson and Cedar County, said his fingers were pointed at the federal government, and he did not plan to use that gesture but felt he was channeling the feelings of his frustrated constituents.

“But the three very specifically issues that I was directing my comments and my gestures to the federal government and the party in charge out in Washington, D. C. Was rampant crime, out of control inflation and a wide open border,” Kaufmann said. “The time for civility in terms of words is over. So it’s time to say things that are controversial.”

Democrat leaders referred to it as an attention seeking stunt and only had this to say:

“I think Representative Kaufmann has probably already gotten the attention he wants from this, and I don’t really want to give it any more attention,” Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst said. “I don’t really like to reward that kind of behavior. So probably nothing to say about his behavior in the rotunda the other day.”

Rep. Kaufmann added that he has no regrets about making the gesture, except that he didn’t do it earlier.

“My intentions were to catch people’s attention and say, hey, this is a real problem,” he said. “And I’m, what I did was simple. I channeled what many, many, many people have been thinking. I just happened to do it.”

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
One person killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Jefferson White Yellowstone PSA
Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ actor stars in ‘Meals on Wheels’ PSA with his mom
Cedar Rapids man rescued from grain silo
Cedar Rapids Firefighters save man trapped in grain silo
Cedar Rapids school district “anticipating” mask policy changes

Latest News

Business leaders in Cedar Rapids want to make the metro area the best in the country when it...
Cedar Rapids business leaders celebrate economic growth
At least 23 inmates in Iowa prisons have now likely died of COVID-19.
Iowa Dept. of Corrections: At least 23 inmates likely died of COVID-19
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said Kimberly Hunter will take on the role of...
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics names interim CEO
On Friday, two 18-year-olds convicted in the death of a Cedar Rapids man two years ago will...
Two teens convicted in death of Cedar Rapids man face sentencing