Holocaust Remembrance Day is a chance for reflection and solidarity, Rabbi says

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Today is Holocaust Remembrance Day. It marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz in 1945, and Rabbi Esther Hugenholtz says it’s a chance for people to come together.

The recent hostage situation at a Texas synagogue was a reminder for Rabbi Esther that antisemitism still exists, but she says she doesn’t want the experience of the Jewish faith to be reduced to those instances.

“This is not just about the past but how we carry ourselves today and how we always, always build solidarity with other communities who might be facing similar bigotries,” Rabbi Esther said.

Rabbi Esther encourages anyone curious about her religious practice to reach out to the Agudas Achim Congregation in Coralville.

