Grand Opera House in Dubuque kicks off 2022 with ‘Steel Magnolias’ performance

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, IA – The Grand Opera House will be performing Steel Magnolias, a play by Robert Harling, starting next month.

Steel Magnolias is a comedy-drama that centers around a group of close-knit Southern women. The play covers 3 years in the lives of the ladies of Chinquapin as they share the ups and downs of life.

The venue kicks off 2022 with performances on February 25th and 26th at 7:30 pm, February 27th at 2:00 pm, March 4th and 5th at 7:30 pm, and March 6th at 2:00 pm.

Masks will be required unless you are fully vaccinated. Hand sanitizer stations will be set up in the lobby to further ensure audience members’ safety.

Tickets are $23 for adults and $15 for anyone under 18. Tickets can be purchased online at thegrandoperahouse.com, in person at the Box Office, or by calling (563) 588-1305.

