Governor Reynolds breaks silence on 8th circuit court decision on masks in schools

“I know, there were a couple of parents that had talked about suing schools,” said Brook Easton, an organizer for Science for Safe Schools.
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Schools without mask mandates are at risk for lawsuits, according to language in a ruling from a federal appeals court regarding Iowa.

“I know, there were a couple parents that had talked about suing schools,” said Brook Easton, an organizer for Science for Safe Schools.

Parents of students with disabilities sued the state for banning mask requirements.

After Tuesday’s ruling, Governor Reynolds didn’t release a statement or comment publicly. Until Thursday when a Des Moines reporter asked her about the case while she was at an event.

“Well you know we believe that parents should have a choice on whether their child should be in a mask or not. So we’ll continue to look at it and see what our next steps are,” said Governor Reynolds.

Many districts that had mask mandates dropped them after Tuesday’s ruling. That includes Cedar Rapids, which on Thursday seemed to signal that they could change again due to action by the 8th circuit court.

Superintendent Noreen Busch sent a statement to staff that said in part:

“We believe the next steps in the court will be delivered in the coming days/weeks and hope to see that language soon. We will continue to work with legal counsel to implement what is allowable while also being mindful to be law-abiding. We absolutely will need to consider special education law, IEP’s, and supporting children who need specific accommodations in order to have access to their education,”

