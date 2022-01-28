Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds announces $38 million for water quality and infrastructure projects

Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $38 million in grants from the Water Infrastructure Fund...
Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $38 million in grants from the Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF) to create and improve water system infrastructure and dam mitigation efforts for safer water recreation.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced $38 million in grants from the Water Infrastructure Fund (WIF) to create and improve water system infrastructure and dam mitigation efforts for safer water recreation.

“Today’s significant announcement demonstrates our commitment to water quality in Iowa,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Our goal is to build and nurture our communities by investing in infrastructure that promotes healthy and welcoming areas to live, work, and raise a family.  Not only will these three grants enhance our state’s water infrastructure, but they will make significant contributions to economic development.”  

The grants would go to the following projects - Dyersville East Road Utilities Project, ICON Water Trails Project, and Lewis & Clark Regional Water System project.

The Dyersville East Road Utilities Project would be awarded $11 million for water distribution and wastewater collection infrastructure. It would serve approximately 114,000 Iowans and create roughly 350 jobs.

The ICON Water Trails Project in Des Moines would be awarded $15 million in order to mitigate the dam on Fleur Drive. It would remove safety hazards and lay the groundwork for a recreational destination in the area. It would create approximately 150 jobs and is expected to create more than $100 million in revenue.

The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System in northwest Iowa would be awarded $12 million to expand the water system. The investment would expand the system’s ability to provide an additional 15 million gallons of water per day to its member communities.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
One person killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Body found at southeast Cedar Rapids park; second fatal shooting in 24 hours
Cedar Rapids Police investigating first homicide of 2022
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Thursday shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Cedar Rapids man rescued from grain silo
Cedar Rapids Firefighters save man trapped in grain silo

Latest News

Tyson Foods is expanding its Immigrant Connection Program to all of its plants, helping its...
Tyson expands Immigrant Connection Program, helps employees find path to citizenship
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Body found at southeast Cedar Rapids park; second fatal shooting in 24 hours
This is the first time the reservation rate has increased for the campground since 2017.
Miller Riverview Park and Campground in Dubuque announce new reservation fees
Cedar Rapids Police investigating first homicide of 2022
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Thursday shooting