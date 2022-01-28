Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Elementary school principal charged after sexting undercover cop posing as a minor, police say

Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida,...
Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida, was arrested Jan. 27 and faces several charges.(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An elementary school principal in Florida was arrested on multiple charges after police say he sent sexually explicit texts to undercover detectives who were posing as a minor.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said undercover detectives were portraying themselves as a 15-year-old boy in an online chat room from Jan. 19 to Jan. 27, trying to catch individuals attempting to exploit children.

Derrick McLaughlin, a 41-year-old principal at Dawson Elementary School in Riverview, Florida, initiated a text conversation on a social media app with the undercover detectives. Police said that McLaughlin attempted to entice the person he thought was a 15-year-old boy to engage in sex acts.

McLaughlin was arrested Jan. 27 and faces several charges related to the incident.

“It’s sickening that a trusted member of our community, a school principal, would take advantage of a child for his own self-gratification,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Thankfully, it was not a child, but one of our detectives, who was on the receiving end of his obscene messages. No child should be subjected to the disturbing behavior put on display by McLaughlin.”

Police said there is no indication that McLaughlin had additional victims, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
One person killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Body found at southeast Cedar Rapids park; second fatal shooting in 24 hours
Cedar Rapids Police investigating first homicide of 2022
Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Thursday shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Cedar Rapids man rescued from grain silo
Cedar Rapids Firefighters save man trapped in grain silo

Latest News

Tyson Foods is expanding its Immigrant Connection Program to all of its plants, helping its...
Tyson expands Immigrant Connection Program, helps employees find path to citizenship
A man in North Carolina died while attempting to steal a disabled car's catalytic converter,...
Man killed in NC when jack fails in catalytic converter theft attempt, authorities say
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Body found at southeast Cedar Rapids park; second fatal shooting in 24 hours
Vehicles that were on a bridge when it collapsed are visible as President Joe Biden visits the...
Biden visits collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, touts infrastructure law
This is the first time the reservation rate has increased for the campground since 2017.
Miller Riverview Park and Campground in Dubuque announce new reservation fees