Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Colder today, quiet January weekend ahead

Even though our Friday is colder, it'll still be a pretty good January day with highs into the teens this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a colder morning all across the area, though not nearly as bad as earlier this week. Even still, watch for wind chills below zero through lunchtime, then things will get better with highs generally into the teens. This weekend, quiet weather is likely with highs into the upper 20s to lower 30s tomorrow, then some mid-20s on Sunday. A few weak fronts may generate some clouds from time to time, but no precipitation is expected. As we start February, the pattern starts getting more active and the potential is there for some snow in Iowa by the middle of next week. We’ll continue to watch the trends as the system still remains several days out. Have a good weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
One person killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Jefferson White Yellowstone PSA
Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ actor stars in ‘Meals on Wheels’ PSA with his mom
Cedar Rapids school district “anticipating” mask policy changes
Cedar Rapids man rescued from grain silo
Cedar Rapids Firefighters save man trapped in grain silo

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Chilly air returns
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Warmer today, a few flurries possible