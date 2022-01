CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure keeps our weather quiet tonight allowing the mercury to fall near or below zero once again this week. Overall quiet weather remains in place this week with seasonable conditions. The most impactful weather appears to wait until early February. This is when we are likely to see a return to wintrier precipitation as a storm moves out of the Plains. Have a good night!

