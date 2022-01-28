Cedar Valley Humane Society receives more than $14,000 in honor of Betty White’s 100th Birthday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a Facebook post, the Cedar Valley Humane Society announced that they received $14,307.92 in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday.

Fans, along with many organizations, honored the late actress and comedian on Jan. 17th — what would have been her 100th birthday — by donating to an animal shelter or rescue mission in her name.

The movement was dubbed the Betty White Challenge, and it paid tribute to White’s activism to help animals in need.

To donate or adopt a pet, you can go to Cedar Valley Humane Society website.

