Cedar Rapids Police investigating first homicide of 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department started investigating the first homicide of 2022 on Thursday.

Police said they started receiving calls around 2 PM that shot had shots were heard on the 300 block of Street Drive SE. When they arrived, a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

“I didn’t know what happened”, said Desiree Springman, who lived feet from the shooting. “I heard something outside and didn’t think anything of it. It’s a pretty quiet part of town.”

Police believe the man who was found dead was targeted, but no one has been arrested for the shooting.

“It was alarming,” said Jonathan Biegen, Springman’s roommate.

“It was quite scary because it was just a few houses down from where I live,” said Springman.

The shooting is an ongoing investigation. While Biegen and Springman said the shooting was alarming, they also wanted more information about why this happened so close to home.

“I think something like this could happen anywhere,” said Biegen. “You need to make sure you’re protecting yourself, but we don’t know enough details to be concerned just yet.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.