Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Thursday shooting

Cedar Rapids Police investigating first homicide of 2022
Cedar Rapids Police investigating first homicide of 2022
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

Police said they found the body of 19-year-old Cordal Lewis at about 2:40 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they located Lewis’ body in the street. Investigators said it appears it was a targeted incident.

Police have not made any arrests in this case, and said no further information will be released at this time.

This is the first homicide of 2022 in Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
One person killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Cedar Rapids man rescued from grain silo
Cedar Rapids Firefighters save man trapped in grain silo
Jefferson White Yellowstone PSA
Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ actor stars in ‘Meals on Wheels’ PSA with his mom
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Cedar Rapids police find dead body with gunshot wound at Cedar Valley Park

Latest News

Tyson Foods is expanding its Immigrant Connection Program to all of its plants, helping its...
Tyson expands Immigrant Connection Program, helps employees find path to citizenship
Cedar Rapids police confirmed they found a man dead at Cedar Valley Park Friday morning.
Cedar Rapids police find dead body with gunshot wound at Cedar Valley Park
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Alabama tourism group supports former GoCR CEO after fraud plea in Iowa
The City of Dubuque has issued a Boil Water Advisory (NOT a Boil Order) for about 30 customers...
Boil Water Advisory issued for Dubuque neighborhood