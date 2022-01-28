Cedar Rapids police identify victim in Thursday shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have identified the victim of a shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

Police said they found the body of 19-year-old Cordal Lewis at about 2:40 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they located Lewis’ body in the street. Investigators said it appears it was a targeted incident.

Police have not made any arrests in this case, and said no further information will be released at this time.

This is the first homicide of 2022 in Cedar Rapids.

