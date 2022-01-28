Cedar Rapids Firefighters save man trapped in grain silo

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were called to perform a corn silo rescue of a trapped adult male at a farm on Tharp Rd SW.

The man was trapped after a cavity gave way and sucked him down into the grain.

Firefighters from Cedar Rapids and Swisher successfully freed the man using specialized isolation panels to isolate him and then remove the grain that was trapping him.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

