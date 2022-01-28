Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Firefighters save man trapped in grain silo

Cedar Rapids man rescued from grain silo
Cedar Rapids man rescued from grain silo(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were called to perform a corn silo rescue of a trapped adult male at a farm on Tharp Rd SW. 

The man was trapped after a cavity gave way and sucked him down into the grain. 

Firefighters from Cedar Rapids and Swisher successfully freed the man using specialized isolation panels to isolate him and then remove the grain that was trapping him. 

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

