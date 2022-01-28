Show You Care
Cascade leaders host Hiring Crawl in effort to help businesses fill job openings

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders in Cascade hosted a Hiring Crawl Thursday evening, which provided jobseekers access to more than 20 Cascade businesses.

These businesses opened their doors and allowed potential employees to take tours, learn about current openings, complete applications and interviews, etc. Among those businesses, people could find positions in the manufacturing, healthcare, service, general business, and construction fields.

The 2022 Cascade Hiring Crawl was made possible through a partnership between the Cascade Economic Development Corporation, Maquoketa Valley Electric Cooperative, Jones County Economic Development Corporation, the city of Cascade, East Central Intergovernmental Association and Greater Dubuque Development Corporation.

