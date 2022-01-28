Boil Water Advisory issued for Dubuque neighborhood

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 30 customers due to a water main break.

City officials said the water main break happened in an Edith Street neighborhood between Burden Street and Sheridan Road. It caused a loss of pressure in the water distribution system.

The city said about 30 residential water customers are impacted by the advisory.

City officials said the advisory is NOT a boil order, which only occur when contamination is confirmed through a test result.

The Water Department listed the following recommendations:

Do not drink tap water without boiling it first. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Until the advisory is lifted, boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation.

Bring water to a boil, let boil for one minute, and let it cool before drinking/using.

Unboiled tap water may be used for bathing and other non-drinking purposes.

