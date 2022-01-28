Boil Water Advisory issued for Dubuque neighborhood
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Dubuque Water Department has issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 30 customers due to a water main break.
City officials said the water main break happened in an Edith Street neighborhood between Burden Street and Sheridan Road. It caused a loss of pressure in the water distribution system.
The city said about 30 residential water customers are impacted by the advisory.
City officials said the advisory is NOT a boil order, which only occur when contamination is confirmed through a test result.
The Water Department listed the following recommendations:
- Do not drink tap water without boiling it first. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
- Until the advisory is lifted, boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and food preparation.
- Bring water to a boil, let boil for one minute, and let it cool before drinking/using.
- Unboiled tap water may be used for bathing and other non-drinking purposes.
