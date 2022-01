(KCRG) - Iowa Valley freshman Emma Peach joined her sister Millie Peach as a state wrestling champion and a KCRG TV-9 Athlete of the week.

Peach pinned Annika Behrends of Waverly Shellrock with the score tied 6-6 and 4 seconds left in the third period to win the 140 pound division at the girls state wrestling tournament last weekend.

