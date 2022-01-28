Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Alabama tourism group supports former GoCR CEO after fraud plea in Iowa

Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11,...
Visit Dothan Executive Director talks about failed festival, hopes for Dothan in a March 11, 2019 interview.(WTVY News 4)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A taxpayer-funded tourism agency in Alabama is standing by its chief executive after he pleaded guilty to felony fraud in Iowa.

WDHN-TV reports that Visit Dothan released a statement after Aaron McCreight appeared in court saying it stood by a previous decision to retain him as president and chief executive.

McCreight could face as long as 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The Alabama organization hired McCreight months after he was fired by GO Cedar Rapids, where he was accused of overstating revenue projections for a music festival.

He and a former colleague pleaded guilty Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
One person killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Cedar Rapids man rescued from grain silo
Cedar Rapids Firefighters save man trapped in grain silo
Jefferson White Yellowstone PSA
Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ actor stars in ‘Meals on Wheels’ PSA with his mom
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Cedar Rapids police find dead body with gunshot wound at Cedar Valley Park

Latest News

Cedar Rapids police confirmed they found a man dead at Cedar Valley Park Friday morning.
Cedar Rapids police find dead body with gunshot wound at Cedar Valley Park
The City of Dubuque has issued a Boil Water Advisory (NOT a Boil Order) for about 30 customers...
Boil Water Advisory issued for Dubuque neighborhood
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Cedar Rapids police find dead body with gunshot wound at Cedar Valley Park
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines