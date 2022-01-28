Active police presence at Cedar Valley Park in Cedar Rapids
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are actively investigating a situation near Cedar Valley Park.
Police have taped off some of the area at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
A TV9 crew at the scene said there is a body found at the scene, and a crime scene unit is on scene.
We’re working to get more details on this developing story.
