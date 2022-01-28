Active police presence at Cedar Valley Park in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are actively investigating a situation near Cedar Valley Park.

Police have taped off some of the area at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.

A TV9 crew at the scene said there is a body found at the scene, and a crime scene unit is on scene.

We’re working to get more details on this developing story.

