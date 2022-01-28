Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Active police presence at Cedar Valley Park in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.
Cedar Rapids police said they are investigating a situation at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are actively investigating a situation near Cedar Valley Park.

Police have taped off some of the area at Otis Road and Memorial Drive SE.

A TV9 crew at the scene said there is a body found at the scene, and a crime scene unit is on scene.

We’re working to get more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids
One person killed in Cedar Rapids shooting
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Jefferson White Yellowstone PSA
Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ actor stars in ‘Meals on Wheels’ PSA with his mom
Cedar Rapids man rescued from grain silo
Cedar Rapids Firefighters save man trapped in grain silo
Cedar Rapids school district “anticipating” mask policy changes

Latest News

The City of Dubuque has issued a Boil Water Advisory (NOT a Boil Order) for about 30 customers...
Boil Water Advisory issued for Dubuque neighborhood
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines
Iowa lawmaker goes viral for obscene gesture at rally in Des Moines
Business leaders in Cedar Rapids want to make the metro area the best in the country when it...
Cedar Rapids business leaders celebrate economic growth
At least 23 inmates in Iowa prisons have now likely died of COVID-19.
Iowa Dept. of Corrections: At least 23 inmates likely died of COVID-19