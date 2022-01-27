Show You Care
Wisconsin man accused of stabbing woman in Dubuque

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Wisconsin man is accused of stabbing a woman at a home in Dubuque.

Police arrested Brian Booth of Platteville. He is charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Police said it happened at around 7:15 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of Kaufman Avenue.

Court documents show a woman asked Booth to leave, and Booth then stabbed her.

Court documents also say a second man there heard the victim scream, found Booth, punched him and held him down on the floor until police arrived.

