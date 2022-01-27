Waterloo Drug Dealer who possessed firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime sentenced to federal prison

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who possessed firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Wednesday.

On October 18, 2019, law enforcement recovered over 900 grams of marijuana in vacuumed sealed bags, over $3,000 in United States currency, a Ruger SR22 .22 LR caliber pistol, a Mossberg 715P .22 LR caliber pistol, and a short-barreled Remington 514 .22 LR caliber weapon made from a rifle with no serial number from his bedroom.

28-year-old Jordan Charles Johnson received the prison term after a guilty plea that he intended to distribute some or all of the marijuana to another person, and that the Ruger SR22 pistol and the Mossberg 715P pistol were available for the protection of himself, his drug proceeds, and the marijuana.

Johnson was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment and must serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

