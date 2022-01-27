Show You Care
Warmer today, a few flurries possible

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If your car is longing for a car wash, today is probably a good one for it as highs hit the upper 20s to lower 30s alongside building clouds. There may be a few flurries around as a front pushes through the area this afternoon, but no impacts are expected. Behind this cold front, we’ll see some below zero lows again for areas north of I-80. This bout of cold won’t be nearly as intense as the past few days. Looking ahead, this weekend looks great with highs into the 20s. We’re still keeping an eye on next week for some potentially active weather in the Tuesday through Thursday time period. Have a great day!

