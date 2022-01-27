Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics names interim CEO

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said Kimberly Hunter will take on the role of interim CEO starting March 1.

Last week, UIHC announced current CEO Suresh Gunasekaran is leaving to become the CEO at the University of California San Francisco Health. He is staying on with UIHC until the end of February, and will work with Hunter to ensure a smooth transition.

UIHC said Hunter has been serving for nearly a year as chief nurse executive of UIHC. She has more than 30 years of healthcare management experience.

