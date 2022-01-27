Structure fire in Dubuque County causes $80,000 worth of damage

BERNARD, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday at approximately 2:20 pm, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Bernard Fire and EMS, Farley Fire, and Cascade Fire responded to the 100 block of Laban Rd for a report of a structure fire.

Crews found a barn and several pieces of farm equipment sustained an estimated $80,000 worth of damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is not suspicious in nature.

