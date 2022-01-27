Sheriff’s Office: Postville school bus stopped too close to tracks before being hit by train

CASTALIA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said a Postville school bus was hit by a train earlier this week because the driver stopped too close to the train tracks.

Investigators said the train crashed into the bus, pushing it off the gravel road, at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

There were three people on the bus at the time of the crash - two students and the driver. One of the students suffered minor injuries, and both were taken to the emergency room for further evaluation.

The driver was not injured in the crash, but did go by private car to a local hospital for further evaluation. The crew on the train were not injured.

The driver was cited for failure to properly stop at a railroad crossing.

The school bus is a total loss. The train sustained minor damage.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.