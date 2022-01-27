Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office: Postville school bus stopped too close to tracks before being hit by train

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTALIA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said a Postville school bus was hit by a train earlier this week because the driver stopped too close to the train tracks.

Investigators said the train crashed into the bus, pushing it off the gravel road, at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

There were three people on the bus at the time of the crash - two students and the driver. One of the students suffered minor injuries, and both were taken to the emergency room for further evaluation.

The driver was not injured in the crash, but did go by private car to a local hospital for further evaluation. The crew on the train were not injured.

The driver was cited for failure to properly stop at a railroad crossing.

The school bus is a total loss. The train sustained minor damage.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Aryan Green
Cedar Rapids man arrested for attempted murder
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
ISU set to discontinue service to 211 in 25, providers asking for money to help cover other...
Iowa State Univ. to discontinue service to 211 in 25 counties, providers ask for funds to cover other counties
Man arrested after alleged hit-and-run, assault in Marion

Latest News

Police sirens
Des Moines police say victim of Jan. 9 shooting has died
A school bus had stopped in time for a train, but was parked too close to the tracks, and a...
Sheriff’s Office: Postville school bus stopped too close to tracks before being hit by train
Kimberly Hunter will take on the role of interim CEO of UIHC starting March 1.
Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics names interim CEO
Police arrested Brian Booth of Platteville. He is charged with assault while displaying a...
Wisconsin man accused of stabbing woman in Dubuque