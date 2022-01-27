Show You Care
Panthers take down Purple Aces 64-59

Northern Iowa guard AJ Green (4) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Northern Iowa guard AJ Green (4) reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. Bonaventure, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Olean, N.Y. (AP Photo/Bryan Bennett)(Bryan Bennett | AP)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team held off Evansville’s second half rally to take down the Purple Aces 64-59 on the road on Wednesday.

AJ Green led the Panthers with a game-high 18 points and tallied his 1,500th career point in the first half. Nate Heise added 12 points and posted a team-high 7 rebounds, while Noah Carter, Trae Berhow and Bowen Born each scored 9 points.

UNI improves to 10-9 on the season and 6-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Panthers return home to the McLeod Center on Saturday to host Illinois State.

