Panthers take down Purple Aces 64-59

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball team held off Evansville’s second half rally to take down the Purple Aces 64-59 on the road on Wednesday.

AJ Green led the Panthers with a game-high 18 points and tallied his 1,500th career point in the first half. Nate Heise added 12 points and posted a team-high 7 rebounds, while Noah Carter, Trae Berhow and Bowen Born each scored 9 points.

UNI improves to 10-9 on the season and 6-3 in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The Panthers return home to the McLeod Center on Saturday to host Illinois State.

