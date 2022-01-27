Officials ID woman found outside Iowa assisted living home

Show You Care
An investigation is underway at an assisted living facility in Bondurant after a woman's death.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BONDURANT, Iowa (AP) — Polk County authorities have identified a woman who died after she was found outside an assisted living home in sub-zero temperatures.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says 77-year-old Lynne Harriet Stewart died at a hospital after being found last Friday outside the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing in Bondurant.

Officials say the temperature outside when she was found by facility staff members was minus 8 degrees.

A department news release Wednesday said that investigators do not know how long Stewart had been outside when she was found. The facility, which serves people with dementia, was fined $1,500 in 2020 after a male resident was able to leave the home and climb over a secure fence.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

