Marengo’s Jen Loeb climbs the “Seven Summits,” the highest peak on all seven continents.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In 2016, Jen Loeb became the first woman from Iowa to climb Mount Everest. But she still had more mountains to climb.

After climbing Vinson Massif, the tallest mountain in Antarctica, she’s been to the highest peak on every continent.

“Super harsh conditions. The air is so cold and so dry it is just really hard on your body,” Loeb said. “Humans are not supposed to be there. You are breathing so hard because are working. It feels like your lungs are on fire.”

Climbing Mount Everest is extremely dangerous.

“(There) has to be a little bit of fear respect for the mountain,” Loeb said. “When I decided to do Everest I also decided at that time to complete the seven summits.”

A couple of weeks ago she finished that amazing feat when she summited Vinson Massif, the tallest mountain in Antarctica.

“Just to stand on that last peak of the seventh Summits. It was a lot of work and time and effort, blood sweat, and tears that I had invested into this whole dream of mine,” Loeb said. “To actually be able to pull it off was an incredible feeling.”

Loeb worked to get in shape for the climbs, risking her life trying to achieve what no other woman in Iowa has ever done.

“There is nothing ever guaranteed in climbing. There is no guarantee of good success and there is no guarantee of coming home,” Loeb said. “Some people who asked me if I have a death wish, nothing could be further from the truth. I live life to the fullest. I also wanted to push myself, to see how much I could accomplish, how far I could go.”

