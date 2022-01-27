Show You Care
Man beaten with metal skillet after declining an offer of potatoes, police say

Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered...
Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered them to a 32-year-old victim who declined.(WEKWEK // Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST
THORNHURST, Pa. (Gray News) – A man was arrested after being accused of beating another person with a metal skillet who refused an offer of potatoes, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say a 27-year-old man was frying potatoes in hot oil with a metal skillet and offered them to a 32-year-old victim who declined.

That’s when the man became “suddenly enraged” and threw the hot frying oil and potatoes into the victim’s face without warning, according to police.

Authorities said he went on to beat the person so hard with the skillet that the handle snapped off.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns and a significant head injury.

The man cooking the potatoes faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

