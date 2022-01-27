Linn County Compensation Board unanimously agree to pay elected officials 8 percent raise; sheriff gets 11.5 percent

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Today, the Linn County Compensation Board unanimously agreed to pay all elected officials in the county an 8 percent raise except for the sheriff who will receive an 11.5 percent raise.

This issue however still needs to go to the Linn County Board of Supervisors in March for approval.

The compensation board cited a higher workload from the pandemic and the 2020 derecho to pay more money along with compensation increases in neighboring counties as the main reason for the raise.

