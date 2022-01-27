Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn County Compensation Board unanimously agree to pay elected officials 8 percent raise; sheriff gets 11.5 percent

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Today, the Linn County Compensation Board unanimously agreed to pay all elected officials in the county an 8 percent raise except for the sheriff who will receive an 11.5 percent raise.

This issue however still needs to go to the Linn County Board of Supervisors in March for approval.

The compensation board cited a higher workload from the pandemic and the 2020 derecho to pay more money along with compensation increases in neighboring counties as the main reason for the raise.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at...
Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Forecast Vs Record Low
Dangerously cold conditions hit eastern Iowa on Wednesday

Latest News

Fitness instructor performs CPR on person suffering heart attack
Fitness instructor awarded for life-saving measures wants more people to get CPR certified
Fitness instructor performs CPR on person suffering heart attack
“All I remember was working out and then getting dizzy; the next thing I remember was talking to paramedics in the hospital,” said Mike Martin of Cedar Rapids.
Former GoCR executive pleads guilty to federal bank fraud
Former GoCR executive pleads guilty to federal bank fraud
Former GoCR executive pleads guilty to federal bank fraud