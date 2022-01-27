Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ actor stars in ‘Meals on Wheels’ PSA with his mom

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteers who can deliver meals to senior citizens and they’ve got a popular television show star to help get the word out.

Jefferson White, from Mount Vernon, plays Jimmy Hurdstrom on the hit show ‘Yellowstone’ and he’s using his platform to help an important cause.

Horizons - A Family Service Alliance, in Cedar Rapids, has recently begun using an app that lets them better meet the needs of their clients in the Meals on Wheels program.

As you can see in the video, the company is now in search of volunteers to help out.

You can go to https://horizonsfamily.org/volunteer/ for more information.

