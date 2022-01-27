Iowa bakeries impacted by inflation, some forced to raise prices

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Candle Ready Cakes has been satisfying people’s sweet tooth for almost a decade. Now, nine and a half years into their venture, the owners say they are facing a tough challenge: inflation.

“Over the board, all of the ingredients have raised in price,” owner Jill Takosky, said. “Mostly we are seeing it in eggs and butter.”

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, three in five small businesses have increased the price of their products or services in the last year to deal with higher costs caused by inflation. That includes bakeries.

”It is definitely something we have to consider, but I am trying my hardest to not have to do that,” Takosky said.

For the owners of Candle Ready Cakes, that means having to put in extra work on the weekends.

”My husband and I, on the weekends, have a spreadsheet and we go to four different stores every Sunday and find the lowest prices and try to source it ourselves rather than from our normal distributor,” she explained.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is a national chain with about 400 stores nationwide. Danielle Stoll recently opened the Dubuque store up on John F. Kennedy Road. She said, in this case, the chain decided to raise prices in its stores.

”When I went to set my prices, they gave me a price range that was already jumping up from what current bakeries are at now,” she mentioned. Stoll said they have felt the impact of rising prices on cream cheese, which they need to make their signature frosting.

Even though they have only been open for just more than a month, Stoll said they already have plans of expanding, specifically, they want to start a delivery system. However, she wonders whether inflation will even allow her to do that.

”That is a concern,” she confessed. “How much are people really going to want to pay, and what are those prices going to look like to be able to deliver?”

Nothing Bundt Cakes is getting ready to celebrate its grand opening next week. Stoll said she hopes her store will brighten people’s days through sweets.

“The whole importance of bringing this here is to give and give joy,” she said. “And what a better way to do it than with cake.”

But both Stoll and Takosky are hoping people will now rally behind them as they figure out how to keep their shops open while dealing with rising prices.

