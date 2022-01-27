Iowa Awards $1.4 million in Employer Innovation Fund awards

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds awarded $1.4 million in grants on Thursday to 38 Iowa employers and partner organizations who are launching projects to help Iowans achieve postsecondary training and education.

The Employer Innovation Fund will boost workforce talent by helping 3,542 Iowans earn non-credit and for-credit credentials that will enable them to obtain or maintain high-demand jobs. 

“Iowa needs innovative ideas to grow our workforce and train the skilled workers who will help create a prosperous future for our industries and state,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. “These awards are quality investments in developing the deep talent pool necessary to keep our economy moving forward.” 

The grants can be used to cover the cost of training and education supplies, as well as to provide services addressing other barriers that some Iowans face when trying to obtain skilled training.

Each employer awarded the grant will gain between $1,000 and $50,000. 

