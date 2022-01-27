Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Former GoCR executive pleads guilty to federal bank fraud

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Doug Hargrave, former GoCR financial director, pled guilty to one count of federal bank fraud.

Prosecutors say in 2018 GoCR executives falsified budgets and ticket sale projections for the three-day festival to increase their line of credit from the bank.

NewBo Evolve lost $2.3 million. Executives were nearly unable to afford alcohol for the event and pay headliner Kelly Clarkson. Many vendors have never been paid for the event to this very day.

Hargrave could face up to 30 years in prison and a fine of a million dollars.

The judge will require Hargrave to tell his employer in the state of Washington about his guilty plea. Hargrave told the judge he is fearful to do this in the event he may be terminated.

He’ll have to surrender his rights as a citizen like voting and holding a valid US passport. The judge is letting him keep his passport a little longer so he can go on an upcoming trip he had planned.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ACLU says schools with immunocompromised students are required to enforce mask mandates
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said there were two students and a driver on the bus at...
Train hits Postville school bus near Castalia Tuesday morning
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
New version of omicron reported, dubbed ‘stealth omicron’
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Forecast Vs Record Low
Dangerously cold conditions hit eastern Iowa on Wednesday

Latest News

Jefferson White Yellowstone PSA
Iowa’s ‘Yellowstone’ actor stars in ‘Meals on Wheels’ PSA with his mom
The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission is set to meet to discuss recent studies on the impacts...
Two eastern Iowa casinos make up large share of statewide casino revenue increases
Some rural counties see increase in COVID cases as state sees overall decrease
Some rural counties see increase in COVID cases as state sees overall decrease
Proposed bill from the Iowa Attorney General would require contractors to get surety bond
Proposed bill would require contractors to file for surety bond before starting home improvement projects