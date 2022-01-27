Fitness instructor awarded for life-saving measures wants more people to get CPR certified

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - “All I remember was working out and then getting dizzy; the next thing I remember was talking to paramedics in the hospital,” said Mike Martin of Cedar Rapids.

On Wednesday, Martin walked back into the Marion Anytime Fitness not to break a sweat but to show his appreciation.

“I was probably pushing her a little too hard and blacked out,” he said.

Martin suffered a heart attack Monday of last week. Security video showed him working out before crashing to the floor. His trainer Alison Graham wasted no time jumping into action.

“There wasn’t even a thought in my mind of what I should be doing,” she said. “I started doing chest compressions; my body went right into it.”

First responders arrived in moments. They took Martin to the hospital where he had three stents put into his heart.

“It saved my life,” said Martin. “I don’t know where I’d be without them.”

Responders Wednesday awarded Graham with the city’s Life-Saving award.

“As far as I’m concerned, it was a big enough award to me that he’s up and walking,” said Graham.

She knew what she had to do in the terrifying situation and hopes her experience encourages others to get CPR certified.

“I paid $75 for that class,” she said. “That’s nothing compared to saving a life.”

As for Martin, he said he was looking forward to coming back.

“I’ll be back in 12 weeks,” he said. “I have to go through the heart program for recovery. After that, I have to wait for them to clear me.”

The Marion Fire Department said a CPR class would be held at the Marion Fire Department on February 19th. People do need to register here.

