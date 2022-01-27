Cedar Rapids school district “anticipating” mask policy changes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District said it is “anticipating” changes to its masking policy following a complicated federal appeals court ruling this week.

The district ended its district-wide mask mandate this week after a federal appeals court determined an injunction on the state’s law banning mask mandates in schools should only apply to certain districts involved in a lawsuit over it. Cedar Rapids is not one of those districts.

However, the court’s ruling also says schools that don’t enforce mask mandates to protect staff or children with medical conditions that make them susceptible to COVID-19 complications may run afoul of federal law.

In a letter to staff, Superintendent Noreen Bush said the district may learn of situations where masks may be required again, and the district will abide by any special requirements.

“We are anticipating there will be a process communicated that districts need to consider for serving children with special needs or compromised health circumstances,” Bush wrote. “We are already anticipating what we will need to do as a district to support those circumstances. Potentially each environment and/or individual student’s circumstances will have to be considered.”

The district said its working with legal counsel to implement what is allowable, while abiding by the law.

