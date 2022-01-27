Cedar Falls high school and community are finally getting a new aquatic center

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - First place in the 2021 state swim meet culminated four years of hard work and determination for Grace Frericks.

“I just knew I didn’t wanna leave that state meet getting another second place,” Frericks said on her 100 meter backstroke win.

For those four years, Frericks practiced at Holmes Junior High. But plans are in place for a brand new aquatic center at Cedar Falls.

“Honestly I’m super jealous I wish I could be here,” Frericks said. “Experience the pool but I think it’s such a need.”

“She’s been limited at times with our facilities there’s been times where it’s been closed down due to age ad she’s had to find other ways to train,” said Cedar Falls Activities Director Troy Becker. “It’s a tribute to her that she was able to win a state championship with our current faculties.”

Fundraising already started, but Cedar Falls held an official kickoff event Wednesday night. They’re hoping to get most of the work done for the new pool by the time the new school opens in the Fall of 2024.

“We know from our community that this pool is a must have,” Becker said.

“We all love the sport of swimming, we love water, so that’s what we want is for other people to love that,” said Cedar Falls head swimming coach Chelsea Szczyrbak.

Students like Frericks won’t swim in the new pool, but their success leaves a lasting legacy for the school and community.

“I’m very thankful for the past four years and I wouldn’t have traded it for anything, and I’m so happy that the next Cedar Falls swimmers get to experience a new pool,” Frericks said. “This team means so much to me I would not be where I am without them.”

