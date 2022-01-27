Show You Care
Brockington scores 26 as No. 23 Iowa St outlasts OSU in OT

Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) celebrates with teammate Caleb Grill (2) after Iowa...
Iowa State forward George Conditt IV (4) celebrates with teammate Caleb Grill (2) after Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By CLIFF BRUNT
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Izaiah Brockington scored 26 points to help No. 23 Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 84-81 in overtime.

Tyrese Hunter had 18 points and Caleb Grill added 15 for the Cyclones, who snapped a two-game skid.

Avery Anderson scored a career-high 34 points and Isaac Likekele had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Oklahoma State.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

