Brockington scores 26 as No. 23 Iowa St outlasts OSU in OT

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Izaiah Brockington scored 26 points to help No. 23 Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 84-81 in overtime.

Tyrese Hunter had 18 points and Caleb Grill added 15 for the Cyclones, who snapped a two-game skid.

Avery Anderson scored a career-high 34 points and Isaac Likekele had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Oklahoma State.

