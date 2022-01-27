Show You Care
A Brief Break From the Cold

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again the forecast remains unchanged as an arctic air mass stays in place. Lows tonight could reach record levels with negative teens and 20s. Recovery comes our way ahead of a cold front on Thursday. Look for highs to rocket into the 20s and 30s above zero. As quickly as we warm up to seasonal levels we drop once again near zero Friday and Saturday morning. The only precipitation change remains very scattered flurries as the front pushes through. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Forecast Vs Record Low
Dangerously cold conditions hit eastern Iowa on Wednesday

