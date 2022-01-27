Show You Care
Active police investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids

NewsLine9 callers report hearing several shots fired and a person injured in the street.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids confirm they’re on the scene of an active investigation in southeast Cedar Rapids.

Police responded to the 31st Street Drive SE late Thursday afternoon. NewsLine9 callers report hearing several shots fired and a person injured in the street.

Our crew on the scene said police have blocked off the area.

No other information has been released. Check back for updates.

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics divide COVID-19 inpatients into one of three groups
